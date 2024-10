Tulsa Police responded to a triple shooting in north Tulsa (FOX23.com News Staff)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police responded to a possible shooting near 43rd Street North and North Frankfort Place around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, three victims were shot in different places.

Police believe they may have known each other.

One of the victims is a juvenile with slight injuries and is in stable condition.

All victims have been transported to separate hospitals.

The shooting happened outside a home and police have leads on a suspect.