Tulsa Police say 1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at homeless camp near railroad tracks

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department says one person was killed and one person was injured during a shooting near Admiral and Peoria.
Police said just after midnight Friday, they were called to a homeless camp near the railroad tracks between Madison and Peoria.
According to police, a Black male was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound and a white female had a gunshot wound with serious injuries. A white male was also shot at, but not hit during the incident.
The suspect shot into the homeless camp, then fled on foot, police said.