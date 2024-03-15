Tulsa Police say more than 100 guns stolen just 74 days into 2024

TULSA, Okla. — Only 74 days into 2024 and Tulsa Police said more than 100 guns have been stolen throughout the city.

It’s only at the beginning of the year and some people FOX23 spoke with about this information said they’re surprised by those numbers and others said they keep their guns locked up because they have kids.

Tulsa Police said stolen guns in the hands of criminals on Tulsa streets are a big problem.

This problem has become so big that they’ve created a social media campaign called “Where’s Your Gun? Wednesday.”

In this week’s video, Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg announced over 100 guns have been stolen from vehicles and homes within the City of Tulsa so far this year.

A map provided by TPD shows what they call the stolen gun heat map. Red indicates the area is very high in stolen guns and gray means very low.

If you look closely, you can see the area with the biggest problem is Memorial between 51st and 81st Street, a hectic part of the city.

TPD Stolen Guns Heat Map (Tulsa Police Department)

Meulenberg addressed what was happening.

“Guns from the vehicles are taken from high population areas like shopping areas and bars where you can’t take your guns inside,” Meulenberg said.

Meulenberg closed this week’s video with a story about someone who lost three guns.

“Here you have someone who goes to our local shooting ranges and gets some target practice in, then takes their guns, puts them in a car and heads to a bar. Knowing that they can’t take their guns in the bar, someone else broke into his truck and took all three of them. One of which was an AR-15,” Meulenberg said.

Meulenberg asked the community to help TPD keep these guns out of the hands of criminals. So if you know you are traveling and can’t take your gun with you, find a way to lock it up and keep it out of sight so anyone who looks in your car doesn’t see something they want to steal.

The full “Where’s Your Gun? Wednesday” video posted on TPD’s Facebook can be seen below.