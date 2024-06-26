Tulsa Police searching for man who allegedly ran over woman's foot, drove away

Police searching for man who allegedly ran over woman's foot, drove away (Tulsa Police Department)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a man who they said ran over a woman’s foot in a Home Depot parking lot near 9th and Elgin and drove away.

Police said this happened around 11 a.m. and the man was driving a red Mazda SUV.

The man allegedly cut across the safety zoon between two handicapped parking spaces and ran over the foot of a customer who was in the handicapped space.

The man exchanged words with the woman and then drove off without giving any of his information.

Police said the victim is an elderly woman who was taken to the hospital due to injuries to her foot, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

If you have any information about the man, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and reference case number 2024-031893.