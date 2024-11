Someone vandalized a historic mural near Greenwood and Archer on October 27th, according to Tulsa police.

TPD said the suspected vandal did thousands of dollars of damage when they defaced the mural at 12:30 in the morning.

Tulsa police admit the photos they have of the suspect are not good, but they’re sharing them anyway with hopes that someone can help them identify the perp.

If you have info that could help police, contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.