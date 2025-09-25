Tulsa Police use pepper balls to end stand off with knife-wielding homeless man on city bus

Michael Brown, 69, was taken into custody after wielding a knife and threatening officers on a city bus Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.

Tulsa Police officers used pepper-balls to end a standoff involving a homeless man with a knife who refused to exit a city bus Thursday, but Tulsa Police Captain Richard Muelenberg said no one was injured in the incident.

Tulsa Police responded to a call about a knife-wielding man on a city bus near Third and Lewis. After police arrived, 69-year old Michael Brown was holding a fixed-blade knife, yelling at officers and refusing to exit the bus.

Police said, Brown then threatened to kill an officer and retreated back onto the bus. Pepper-balls were deployed and Brown was taken into custody for aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

“We were fortunate that it happened at Third and Lewis. We have a lot of officers who can respond to that area fairly quickly,” Muelenberg said.

The police captain credited the female bus driver with getting people off of the bus and away from danger.

“She was able to safely get people off the bus which was great on her part,” he said.