Tulsa Police warn drivers of speeding in school zones

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is warning drivers that with the start of the school year to slow down in school zones.

TPD says they have issued citations in school zones with some drivers going as fast as 48 mph in a 25 zone.

“We would like to remind motorists that school zone speed restrictions are in effect multiple times throughout the day, including morning and afternoon drop-off and pickup, lunchtime, and other designated periods.” Tulsa Police say in a social media post.

TPD also reminds motorists that speeding in a school zone is punishable by a fine of up to $500.