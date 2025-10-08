Tulsa Port of Catoosa says cargo shipments are down this year

CATOOSA, Okla. — Cargo shipments through the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System are down this year at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa, officials say.

While the waterway has previously moved as much as two million tons annually, port leaders said this year’s wheat supply is down, which has affected overall traffic.

However, they are still optimistic about meeting their adjusted projections for 2025.

“We’re still on pace to handle about 1.5 million tons this year,” said David Yarbrough, Executive Director of Tulsa Ports. “That still represents around 1,000 barges moving in and out the Port of Catoosa.”

Yarbrough said that several factors contribute to the fluctuation in river traffic, including weather, global market conditions, and domestic supply changes.

“Tonnage varies from year to year,” Yarbrough said. “High spring rains can cause elevated water levels, which slow down traffic. World grain markets and fertilizer demand also impact our volumes.”

One of the port’s major shippers, CF Industries, temporarily reduced production this year due to scheduled upgrades, which also affected the amount of liquid fertilizer being transported through the port.

Yarbrough said tariffs and other economic policies also indirectly influence the port’s operations, even though most of the products moved stay within the U.S.

“Even if an item isn’t directly impacted by tariffs, competitors may adjust their pricing in response to global changes,” said Yarbrough.

Despite the decrease, Yarbrough emphasized that the port is not falling behind expectations and continues to focus on expanding its regional impact.

“We’re more than just a waterway port,” said Yarbrough. “We’re also an industrial park that employs 3,500 people. Our board is always focused on what we can do better for northeast Oklahoma.”

He noted that while some lingering effects of the pandemic are still being felt, long-term disruptions would be more noticeable — especially in the form of rising grocery store prices due to slower shipping times.