Tulsa Premium Outlets adds more retailers ahead of their grand opening

JENKS, Okla. — More retailers are moving into the soon-to-be-completed outlet mall in Jenks.

Tulsa Premium Outlets says they have a dynamic lineup of retailers moving in just in time for their grand opening.

Here is a list of brands joining forces with the other committed retailers:

BOSS, Lacoste, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Vinyard Vines, Ann Taylor, Abercrombie & Fitch, adidas, American Eagle Outfitters, Aerie, Carhartt, Coach, Crocs, Janie & Jack, Levi’s, New Balance, Puma, Ulta and Under Armour.

These retailers join other name-brand discount stores like Tory Burch, Polo Ralph Lauren, Nike, Columbia Sportswear, Vera Bradley, Los Cabos Little Kitchen, and Camp Pickle.

At completion, Tulsa Premium Outlets will consist of more than 330,000 square feet of retail, entertainment, fast-casual restaurants, and amenities.

The expansive shopping center will be home to more than 75 shops and eateries.

Visitors will also discover a family-friendly destination with a 20,000-square-foot children’s play area, multiple green spaces for gathering, a captivating fire pit, and a dazzling fountain.

“Construction of Tulsa Premium Outlets is nearing completion, and we are delighted to reveal additional news of what’s to come,” said Stephen Shea, Vice President of Development, Simon. “The center will be a vibrant addition to the city and region, bringing first-to-market retailers, restaurants, and hundreds of jobs to the community. We invite everyone to join us for the grand opening.”

The outlet is anticipated to bring 800 new jobs to the Tulsa area.

Tulsa Premium Outlets says their big grand opening celebration is set for August 15, 2024.

©2024 Cox Media Group