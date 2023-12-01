Tulsa Public Schools considers closing some locations to better serve students

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools is looking into possibly closing some schools to better serve the students they have.

The big announcement came during the district’s third update in front of the State Board of Education (OSDE) Thursday morning.

As TPS gave its update on financial transparency and Corrective Action Plan, Interim Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson mentioned looking into the possibility of some school closures.

“We are also having conversations regarding ensuring we provide the best quality learning experience for our students, and in that conversation, that can lend itself to some school closures,” she said.

TPS Board Member John Croisant said State Superintendent Ryan Walters has asked about closing schools before, and Walters mentioned it to the district earlier this month, and again during Thursday’s meeting.

“I think that’s a huge overstep of their authority,” Croisant said.

TPS parents like Ashley Daley, said the thought of closing schools is terrifying.

“Really awful that that is something Ryan Walters is pressuring our district to do in order to meet goals that are impossible to meet,” she said.

Croisant said the district is seeing improvements. There are three schools off the failing list and more than five are expected to come off the list by the end of the year. He said closing failing schools is not the answer.

Croisant believes no matter how much improvement the district makes, Walters has his eye on a state takeover of TPS.

Walters announced having more authority in the accreditation process and more than 50 schools will have to go through the same process TPS is going through now to show improvement.

Johnson also mentioned there will be personnel changes taking place this school year.

Shawna Mott-Wright, president of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association provided a statement on the announcement:

“We realize all options are on the table. We’re not particularly fond of this one but we also recognize that changes need to be made. We also think it’s a shame public schools have been put into the position to have to close a vital part of their community. When a rural school is closed, that town disappears or all but disappears. When schools are closed in Tulsa, we don’t lose a city, but we do lose a community. Just because we’re not rural doesn’t mean our communities don’t have the same values. Our kids and families deserve to have their needs met.”

The next and potentially last update to OSDE is on Dec. 21.