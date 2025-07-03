Tulsa Public Schools to hold hiring fair for operations positions July 10

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools will be holding a hiring fair for operations positions on Thursday, July 10, at the TPS Maintenance Facilities Building, located at 1555 North 77th East Avenue beginning at 8:30 a.m. Jobs in various positions will be available across the district.

Positions with immediate openings will have on-site applicant interview opportunities that include maintenance and plant operations, child nutrition, transportation, and campus police and school safety. In-person application assistance will be available during the event. A high school diploma or a GED is acceptable for most vacant operations positions. School police officers, electricians, HVAC technicians and other roles may require relevant certificates. TPS can help guide and support obtaining certifications for “difficult-to-fill positions”.

The hiring fair will allow potential applicants to meet with representatives of TPS departments and learn about available positions. District representatives will also share insights on career advancement opportunities and address questions related to the application process.

TPS states the employee benefits package on a 12-month contract includes:

Paid Sick Leave, including PTO, for employees on a 12-month contract

Health insurance

Life and disability insurance

Opportunity to participate in the Oklahoma Teachers’ Retirement System

Employee assistance programs like confidential counseling, financial advisement and legal support in particular cases

Flexible health care spending account (FSA)

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes and any relevant documentation, including a photo ID, any special licenses or certifications they hold and other relevant documents. Applications are also accepted year-round here.