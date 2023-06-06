Tulsa Public Schools needing 400 teachers, offering sign-on bonuses

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools is trying to recruit hundreds of teachers before the start of the next school year, and they’ve got thousands of dollars in incentives to get more teachers on board.

Tasha Johnson is the executive director of talent management at Tulsa Public Schools. She said teachers can have a big impact.

“There is no job more important than a teacher,” she said. “Without a teacher, you don’t have a doctor, you don’t have a pilot, you don’t have any profession out there that it takes to make this world continue to turn, without a teacher.”

Johnson said even though the job is rewarding, the profession across the country is suffering from a shortage of teachers and Tulsa Public Schools is looking for teachers too.

“We need to recruit and hire around 400 teachers,” Johnson said.

She said that’s about the same rate of teachers they look for every year, but she said math, science, special education, and languages are hard spots to fill, so they’re offering up to $6,000 in extra incentives to recruit people.

“We understand the importance of incentivizing for those key positions,” Johnson said. “So for our certified teachers, those are people who are already holding a teaching certification, they can get up to $6,000 as a hiring incentive and if they are uncertified and seeking certification, maybe career changes, they can get up to $4,000.”

The TPS program is separate from the State Superintendent Ryan Walters bonus plan, where any teacher looking to work in Oklahoma could make up to $50,000 on top of their salary for working five years in placement and in rural districts or areas experiencing poverty.

“There is nothing that impacts student learning more than a high-quality teacher, and so, hey, we’re putting our money where our mouth is,” Walters said.

Johnson said she hopes the TPS incentive will help them be fully staffed ahead of the new school year.

“People recognize this as a way of us acknowledging that we need good teachers, we want good teachers and we want to be able to incentivize you to understand the importance and sign up with team Tulsa,” Johnson said.

The incentive is available through June 10.

If you want to apply, click here.