Tulsa Public Schools updating security measures for visitors

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools will be updating its security measures for school visitors.

The new check-in system, known as Navigate360, will involve a check-in computer kiosk — using your government ID to run a secure background check of the national sex offender registry.

After you pass the check, you will get a name badge with your picture on it to wear around the building, similar to what you get now.

You will also have to check out at the main office or security desk when you are leaving.

The platform will be launched district-wide on Monday, October 6.

TPS says the ID information will only be used for check-in purposes.