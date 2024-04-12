Tulsa restaurant co-owner accused of raping employees

The co-owner of the GOAT Bar & Kitchen, Nabil Alame, was charged Thursday with three counts of first-degree rape and a slew of other related charges.

The victims are several of his employees.

The affidavit is full of unspeakable allegations involving drugs and sexual assault.

Court documents say Alame took pictures and videos and forced the women to watch them as he threatened to show them to his friends.

The victims allege they were forced to take drugs and drink alcohol.

The victims told detectives they were afraid to quit their jobs and did not know Alame was abusing other employees.

Nabil Alame is the nephew of local restaurant owner Tally Alame.