Tulsa School Board accepts resignation of Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday, the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist.

Later in the meeting, the board voted in Dr. Ebony Johnson as interim superintendent of TPS.

Johnson is currently the Chief Learning Officer at TPS and has been with the district since 2005, where she previously served as a teacher at Monroe Middle School, school leader at Academy Central Elementary, Central Junior High, Central High School, and McLain High School, and Executive Director of Student and Family Support Services, according to TPS.

