Tulsa school board approves changes to school mascot imagery

The Tulsa School Board last night voted 6-1 in favor of revising the design of school mascots at Central and Webster high schools.

The Board voted to keep the names of ‘Braves’ and ‘Warriors’ for the two schools, but Board Member John Croisant says some people feel the look of some mascot imagery is not respectful to Native Americans.

He says the process to change the design will start with two public meetings.

The first meeting is September 30th, and the second one is on October 28th. Both are at 6:00 p.m. in the Board meeting room at Tulsa Public Schools headquarters at 31st and New Haven Avenue in Tulsa.