Tulsa school board extends deadline for teacher hiring incentives

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved extending the deadline for a $4,000 hiring incentive for educators joining the district in the 2023-2023 school year this week at its board meeting.

Educators holding certifications in special education, advanced math and science subjects, world languages, and other hard-to-fill roles are also eligible for an additional $2,000, the school district said. To receive the incentive, teachers must hold a standard teaching certificate, be new to the district, and sign a 2023-2024 provisional contract with the district by June 30.

In April, the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education approved bargaining agreements with the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association and the American Federation of Teachers Local 6048 that included pay increases for teachers and support professionals. With the approval of the bargaining agreements, the district said they have invested nearly $20 million in new compensation for team members.

Recent changes to Oklahoma state law helped clear the way for more regional educators to relocate to Oklahoma.

Tulsa Public Schools New Hiring Incentives:

Up to $6,000 new hire incentives for certified teachers

$4,000 Signing incentive for all certified teachers who:

Pass background checks and candidate screening

Accept a teaching job and sign a temporary contract for the 23-24 school year

Sign a contract by June 30, 2023

Hold a standard teaching certificate

$2,000 Signing Incentive for certified teachers who hold certification in: