Tulsa School Board votes to approve “Parents Bill of Rights”

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa school board voted to approve a “Parents Bill of Rights " during Monday night’s meeting.

The Bill of Rights gives parents the right to opt out of certain requirements, such as vaccinations and sexual education, for their children.

This would also let parents inspect instructional materials.

Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson invited parents to review any activities and curriculum from TPS.

If they have any specific concerns, they should contact district leaders.