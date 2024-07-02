Tulsa SPCA needs help after helping rescue dozens of dogs from hoarding situation this weekend

Tulsa SPCA needs help after helping rescue 65 dogs from hoarding situation this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa SPCA said they aided in rescuing between 40 and 65 dogs from a hoarding situation in Haskell County over the weekend.

FOX23 went to Tulsa SPCA on Monday to learn what this means for the shelter which is already at capacity.

They said they’re in desperate need of support as 46 of those dogs are now being treated at Tulsa SPCA.

Lori Long with the Tulsa SPCA said they were contacted by the Oklahoma Animal Alliance on Saturday to see if they had capacity following a hoarding call.

“The animals were living in horrible, deplorable conditions that humans should not have been inhabiting much less animals,” she said.

By Sunday evening, the SPCA said they had taken in 46 dogs and four kittens.

“We deployed a team to go on site with the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to take some of the animals in,” Long said.

She said many of those animals were so matted the team couldn’t assess their condition.

“With a myriad of eye, ear, and skin and dental issues, every single one of them were flea infested,” Long said.

Dr. Cristen Thomas said the pups have a surprisingly good attitude for the shape they’re in.

“A lot of them have eye problems because of the matting and it will hang in front of their eyes causing ulcers,” Thomas said. “Some are even missing eyes, unknown reasons for some of them.”

Those rescues are currently inside of the clinic, but Long said another huge priority is finding homes for the animals already in the shelter.

“If you are considering adoption, now is the time,” she said.

If you want to help with the large intake, which Long said is nearly half of their normal capacity, she said extra small and small collars are in high demand. They also need wet and dry Purina One food.

“Because these are little dogs, wet food is really needed and a lot of them, over half of their teeth are missing or are in need of them being pulled,” she said.

Long said financial support is the biggest help needed right now.

“Which allows us to use the funds where it is needed the most,” she said.

Long said they will not know when the dogs will be up for adoption until they can get them back into good health.

Tulsa SPCA is also looking for volunteer groomers on Tuesday.

“Several dogs from yesterday’s hoarding rescue have been groomed, but we have many more who need help!” Tulsa SPCA said in a Facebook post. “We are looking for volunteer groomers for tomorrow. BUT, here is the catch, we need you to bring your own grooming table. If you are available and can bring your own table, please reach out! Grooming can start at 9 a.m., and you can stay as long as you want, or until 5 p.m.”

