TULSA STATE FAIR: TCSO to use drones, facial recognition software for lost children, crime activity

When it comes to the Tulsa State Fair, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is focusing on child safety and crime prevention by using state-of-the-art technology.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said his office will use child identity wrist bands and facial recognition software for lost children.

“We also offer a facial recognition system in which a deputy takes a photo of your child, along with your contact information, and uploads that information into our software system. That will allow our cameras to use facial recognition to help deputies locate your child,” Regalado said.

After the fair, the system is purged and any personal information is deleted.

The sheriff’s office will also use the facial recognition software to identify individuals that have been banned from the fair or have criminal warrants.

“If you have criminal warrants, you probably don’t want to show up at the fair,” he said.

The deputies will also use drones to monitor criminal activity, and they have a QR code people can use to upload videos of possible crimes they’ve recorded. However, he said if someone witnesses a crime they should still call 911 or notify a deputy near them.

Juvenile crime has also been an issue at the fair. Last year, the sheriff’s office arrested 35 juveniles, and two had guns. In 2023, they arrested 25 juveniles, and eight had guns.

The Tulsa State Fair starts Thursday and runs through Oct 5.