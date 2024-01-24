Tulsa trash haulers working extended hours to catch up from winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa says trash haulers are working diligently to collect trash from residents as the city continues to recover from the recent winter storm.

City crews have made progress in clearing the backlog of trash pickup, according to the City of Tulsa.

Crews are working extended hours through Saturday to catch up on the backlog of waste.

The city asks that residents place their gray trash carts at the curb on their regular collection day.

If crews cannot collect on the regular day, residents are requested to leave their carts out until they are collected.

For those with backyard service, the city asks residents to ensure the haulers can access their gate.

Recycling service is still suspended for the week and the City of Tulsa says recycling pickup will resume on Monday, Jan. 29.

Any extra recycling can be placed in a recyclable container next to your recycling cart for collection next week.

The City of Tulsa says on Wednesday, bulky waste pick-up will be back on the regular schedule.

The City of Tulsa would like to thank residents for their continued cooperation and patience as crews work to restore trash and recycling services fully.

