Tulsa Wave Park reopens after drowning investigation

Tulsa — The whitewater rapids attraction on the Arkansas River, had been closed since a teenager drowned on August 16th.

Ryan Howell, with the River Parks Authority, posted a video on social media about safety measures.

“You are required to have a life jacket and wear it,” said Howell. “We also recommend helmets and closed toed shoes.

Howell swimming isn’t allowed. The area is only intended for watercraft, standup paddle boards, surfboards kayaks and tubes.

No new details on the 16-year-old’s drowning have been released.