Tulsa woman arrested for child neglect after child dies from drug toxicity

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested for child neglect after her 3-year-old daughter’s death was ruled as fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.

Police said on May 29, 2024, officers responded to a house near North Peoria Avenue and East 56th Street North on a child death call.

The 3-year-old victim was found unresponsive by her mother, Khearston Brown.

The TPD Forensic Lab tested evidence collected from the room where the child died and several items showed positive results for cocaine and fentanyl.

On Jan. 3, the a medical examiner provided a final report, citing the manner of death as fentanyl and cocaine combined toxicity.

Police said on April 17, Brown was charged with child neglect. According to jail records, she was booked into Tulsa County Jail on April 29 on a $50,000 bond.