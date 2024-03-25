Tulsa woman arrested for threatening man with sword, hammer

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman, Tonya Lockett, was arrested and booked into Tulsa County jail on Friday after going to a man’s home and threatening him with a sword and hammer.

According to a police report, police responded to a call from a man about a woman threatening him with a hammer and machete.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw Lockett in the front yard with a katana in her hand.

When Lockett saw the officer, she tossed the katana into a red wagon, approached him, and was put in handcuffs.

The officer spoke with the victim who said he’s known Lockett for about a year. The man said she called him on Thursday morning and came over to his house.

He said he heard her yelling for him from the front yard. He then opened the door and saw her standing in the yard. Lockett then threw a hammer at him, hitting the wall by the front door where the victim was standing, according to the report.

He also told police that she had a sword in her other hand and was threatening him with it.

According to the report, Lockett told police that she did come to the house with the red wagon that had a sword and hammer in it. She also told police that she held the sword and hammer and threw the hammer when the victim opened the door, but said the sword was for protection.

Lockett was booked for assault and battery with a deadly weapon on a $60,000 bond.