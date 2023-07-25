Tulsa woman takes on role as Parkinson’s patient advocate, teaching hospitals and families

TULSA — Bill and Anka Baker got the diagnosis in 2015, though she says his symptoms actually began years earlier.

Unlike the man probably known as the world’s most famous Parkinson’s patient, Michael J. Fox, Bill didn’t have the tremors - if anything, his body actually became rigid, and over the years he found it increasingly difficult to move.

Early on, Anka Baker told KRMG recently, they came to realize that hospital visits turned sour quickly, as few hospitals have staff or doctors trained in the particular needs of Parkinson’s patients.

She emphasizes that she doesn’t blame the hospitals, nor the staff, but says she resolved to do something to help not only her husband, but other patients - as well as the hospitals.

She got specialized training through the Parkinson Foundation, and was then asked to become a hospital lead - literally going to hospitals to provide training on dealing with Parkinson’s patients.

She told KRMG she’s been well received by the medical profession.

“All of them want to learn,” Baker said. “And I just want to reiterate again - it’s not their fault.”

She says Parkinson’s patients require their medications to be tightly controlled, and timely.

“The medication has to be...on an incredibly rigid schedule, fifteen minutes before or after the hour he takes (it) at home,” she said, referring to her husband as an example. “Those folks don’t know, at the hospital, what is critical. They have their own internal protocol.”

She says her work also involves educating family members.

“I tell people get on the Parkinson website. Find out what is available to you. There are kits that are available to educate yourself how to be a better advocate when your loved ones go to the hospital.”

And she also helps them through simply having lived the experience, which she admits can be an emotional roller coaster.

She said she has found herself “yelling, screaming, praying, asking for forgiveness all in a matter of minutes. It’s a very difficult disease, because sometimes you feel like you’re talking to a brick wall. And it’s the person that you have loved and been with for many, many years.”

Anka Baker also represents another good resource for information and research, the Michael J. Fox Foundation.















