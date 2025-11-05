Tulsa Zoo euthanizes fennec fox, Mosley

Tulsa Zoo
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo says they made the choice to euthanize their 12 1/2-year-old fennec fox, Mosley.

Mosley came to the zoo from the North Carolina Zoo in 2019. and lived in the zoo’s Life in the Desert building.

The zoo says Mosley had osteoarthritis and age-related decline and their team worked to keep Mosley as comfortable as possible.

“Mosley was the type of beautiful soul that you couldn’t help but fall in love with instantly,” said Mosley’s keeper, Deryn. ”He was incredibly patient and able to turn a bad day around with his funny, quirky self. His absence is felt all throughout TREK.”

