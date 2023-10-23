Tulsa Zoo provides Halloween festivities with ‘HallowZOOeen’

TULSA, Okla. — HallowZOOeen is back at the Tulsa Zoo!

HallowZOOeen is the Tulsa Zoo’s “spooky but not too scary” Halloween event held during the last two weekends of October, according to Carisson Hon with the Tulsa Zoo.

During the event, people can pick up treats, play carnival games and other activities, visit haunted attractions, ride the train, and of course see the animals.

Patrons are also encouraged to wear costumes.

“Personally my favorite thing is just to see all the different costumes, we have zoo staff in different costumes, we have the guests in all sorts of different costumes, it’s really fun to see what people come up with,” Hon said.

Hon said people can attend during the day or night, with the daytime sessions being a little less spooky.

“They can come during the daytime when it’s a little less spooky, see the animals, and enjoy the haunted attractions in a less spooky environment or they can come in the evening where we have specialty lighting, the animals will probably not be out on exhibit, but it is going to be more of that traditional Halloween feel,” Hon said.

However, Hon said the Zoo works to make sure the nighttime sessions aren’t too scary.

“We make a really big effort to make sure that it’s spooky but not too scary for the families,” Hon.

Hon said the past two years, they’ve had record-breaking attendance with more than 25,000 people last year.

Day sessions are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Evening sessions are from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about HallowZOOeen, including how to buy tickets, click here. You must make a reservation to attend.