Tulsa Zoo shares how Asian elephants Billy and Tina are adjusting after move from L.A. Zoo

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Zoo shared how the newest members of its Asian elephant herd, Billy and Tina, are adjusting to life in Green Country after spending years in Los Angeles.

FOX23 spoke with Jordan Piha, Curator of Mammals at Tulsa Zoo, on Monday. He’s working with Billy and Tina on their adjustment.

“They absolutely know they’ve moved,” Piha said. “It’s new facilities. There’s new elephants here. It was just Billy and Tina in L.A. Here it’s seven elephants total now.”

“They can see and hear and see the other elephants,” Piha added. “It’s a new care team. They’re very smart animals, and they know something different has happened.”

Piha said it’s clear that Billy and Tina know they’re in a new place and they have shown no signs of problems making the adjustment.

“We let them tell us where they’re at,” Piha said. “That involves our herd members, the other five that were here. Billy and Tina, they’re going to read us and we’re going to read them. We have a really good team. They’re dedicated to elephants.”

Billy and Tina are still in quarantine, but in just a few weeks, they’ll be with the rest of the herd on the new preserve.

The preserve was expanded in size and designed for elephants at all stages of life.

That is in addition to the new building where people can go inside and learn more about them.

“Tina is 59, and that is considered geriatric,” Piha said. “Our other elephants are in their 50s, and Billy is 40. So, he’s not yet considered geriatric, but we have a team that’s really experts in geriatric care. We had an elephant, our original elephant here at the zoo, her name was Gunda, and she lived to be almost 68 years old. So, we’re really familiar with the needs of older elephants and feel like they’re a great place to age.”

The Tulsa Zoo is double the size of the elephant exhibit in Los Angeles.

Billy and Tina are going from six acres to 17.

“We haven’t started full introductions with the other members yet,” Piha said. “They can see each other, hear each other, and can smell. That’s all a part of that process for elephants. They haven’t been in the original herd yet, but that is the hope for the future.