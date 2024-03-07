Tulsa's Admiral Twin Drive-In opening for 2024 season

TULSA, Okla. — The Admiral Twin Drive-In is opening for the 2024 season on Friday.

The Admiral Twin Drive-In announced Wednesday that this weekend March 8 will be the opening weekend for its 73rd season.

“Admiral’s owner Blake Smith said ‘We are excited to open for our wonderful customers and all of Tulsa for another year in business!” the announcement said.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will be playing at the drive-in for opening weekend.

“The fall season we will have our annual Scary Movie Sundays in October, retro movies in September and of course the summer blockbusters,” the announcement said. “Some of the movies we are anticipating are Ghostbusters Frozen Empire, Godzilla vs Kong, Fall Guy, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Furiosa, Garfield, Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, Twisters, Deadpool, and a new Beetlejuice! We look forward to a fun 2024 season!”

FOX23 spoke with Smith about the opening of the drive-in and its legacy in the city of Tulsa.

“We’re sort of an icon of Tulsa. We’ve been here since 1951 so it’s a legacy business that’s been going on and I’ve been around it for longer than I should say. I think it’s a neat business and with it being seasonal it’s always a little bit of a challenge to get the word back out that we’re open because people drive by throughout the week or during the day. Of course we can’t have movies showing during the day so people sometimes forget that we’re here,” Smith said.

Smith shared his thoughts on Oklahoma’s unpredictable weather when it comes to the drive-in.

“You cant wait on the weather in Oklahoma in Kansas or Missouri. It changes all the time, we’ll still get open. You plan on these things more so for the movie then you are based on the weather, because you cant predict the weather,” Smith said.

Smith said the drive-in will only be open Friday-Sunday until kids get out of school for the summer. The drive-in will then be open every day of the week until the start of school when they will shift back to the Friday-Sunday schedule. The schedule will then flip again when it gets closer to Halloween.

They open their gates just an hour before the movie starts. Admission for ages 12 and up is $9. For ages 3 - 11, it’s $5.

For more information, click HERE or contact info@admiraltwindrivein.com.