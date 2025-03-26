TULSA’S ELECTION HQ: Early voting for April 1 election starts Thursday

The Tulsa County Election Board The Tulsa County Election Board at 555 N. Denver. (Staff)
By Skyler Cooper

Early voting Thursday, March 27th for the April 1st election.

City council seats will be on the ballot for voters in Jenks, Glenpool and Skiatook. Two school board seats are up for grabs, one in Tulsa and one in Broken Arrow.

Plus, one school board seat for Tulsa Tech will be on the ballot.

The primaries for two state representative seats will be on the ballot for District 71 and District 74. Both are vacant after the previous officers holders resigned to take jobs in city and county government.

Early voting will be open 8am to 6pm Thursday (March 27th) and Friday (March 28th) at the county election board.

Click here for more information

