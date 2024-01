TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 45th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade is being rescheduled.

Pleas Thompson, president of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society told city council members on Wednesday they plan to reschedule Monday’s parade due to the extreme cold.

Thompson said the commemoration society board will meet Thursday to discuss a new date.

Extreme cold temperatures are forecast from Friday into Tuesday of next week, with below-zero wind chills starting Saturday night.