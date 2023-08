Tulsa’s Oktoberfest was nominated in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.

Tulsa’s Oktoberfest was selected by USA Today’s panel for “Best Oktoberfest.”

The contest was launched on Monday and voters will have four weeks to make their choice out of the candidates.

Each person can vote once a day until voting ends on Sept. 4.

Winners will be announced on Sept. 15.

Vote here!