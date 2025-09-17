Tulsa’s Zeeco Oktoberfest goes back-to-back, again named ‘Best Oktoberfest’ by USA Today

Tulsa Oktoberfest
By Skyler Cooper

Tulsa’s Zeeco Oktoberfest has once again been named the ‘Best Oktoberfest in America’ by USA Today.

It’s the second year in a row the festival has taken the top spot on the list, making it the first one to ever win in back-to-back years.

The process starts with a panel of experts and USA Today editors nominating festivals around the country, then the public gets to vote.

Zeeco Oktoberfest Tulsa will kick off its 46th year at River West Festival Park October 16th.

See the full list of finalists here

Tulsa’s Oktoberfest finished 4th in 2023.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

