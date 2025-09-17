Turkey Mountain hosts ‘Take Back Our Trails’ event

TULSA, Okla. — Turkey Mountain held its ‘Take Back Our Trails’ event on Tuesday night.

The event was meant to bring park users together to help rebuild a sense of community after a stabbing and a reported rape took place at the park earlier this summer.

Tuesday’s event featured hikes, runs, and mountain bike races.

Ryan Howell with River Parks Authority said that members of the community wanted to come together despite the crime, and that’s how the event came to be.

“We actually saw a 7% increase in attendance after the events happened. I think that’s a statement that says Tulsans were like something is threatening something I love. I’m going to show up and I’m going to help keep an eye on things. I’m going to call the cop when I see crime and I won’t let this happen in my city,” said Howell.

He said every Tuesday evening, Turkey Mountain holds ‘Turkey Tuesday,’ where people show up to go on a group hike, run, or ride.

There was also a fundraiser to help pay for added security cameras and a visitor center.