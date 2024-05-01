Turner Turnpike converted to Plate Pay

You can now drive from Tulsa to Oklahoma City on the Turner Turnpike without stopping to pay tolls.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority converted the toll booth near Stroud to Plate Pay, meaning the whole turnpike is now cashless. Drivers can keep moving and will receive an invoice in the mail later.

Nothing changes for drivers with a PIKEPASS.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said changing to Plate Pay was a safety move.

“This eliminates multiple conflict points that motorists previously had to navigate in order to pull over and pay cash. OTA Spokeswoman Lisa Shearer-Salim told KRMG. “We were seeing up to 500 crashes in our toll zones in the six years prior to the beginning of cashless conversion.”

Most of the other turnpikes in Oklahoma have already been converted to Plate Pay. The last two that will be converted are the Indian Nation Turnpike and the Will Rogers Turnpike.

KRMG was told those conversions would happen by the end of 2024.