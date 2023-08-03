Turnpike takes a hit to revenue with switch to PlatePay

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

By April Hill

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says it’s experiencing an expected loss in revenue while making the switch from cash tolls to PlatePay.

PlatePay is a cash-less system that takes pictures of your license plate at tolls and mails you a bill.

Joe Echelle, with OTA, says they knew there would be some sort of loss with the switch, but are starting to understand exactly how that looks over the last few months.

Echelle says part of the problem is tracking down tribal plates or plates from other entities.

Echelle says many tribes are sovereign and don’t have to share registration information, so they’re working with the tribes to come up with a solution.

They already have agreements with the Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations and they’re in talks with Cherokee Nation.

Another problem is paper plates that aren’t easily tracked down for billing.


April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!