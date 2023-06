An investigation is underway surrounding a fatal two car crash in Osage County.

OHP says it happened Sunday night around 8:45, 5 miles west of Bartlesville.

A passenger in one of the cars, identified as Be Vang, 29 of Tulsa, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the car she was in, Yeng Vue, 36, was transported to St. John Medical Center in serious condition with a head injury.

The driver of the other car was treated at a Bartlesville hospital and released.