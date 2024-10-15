Two children injured in accidental shooting in East Tulsa, police say

Police say two children were injured in an "accidental shooting" in East Tulsa (Crystal Kelly)

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a 9-year-old and a 12-year-old were injured during an accidental shooting Tuesday morning in east Tulsa.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call involving children around 8:30 a.m. at a neighborhood near South Garnett Road and East 21st Street.

Police say the 9-year-old and 12-year-old were playing with a gun and both were accidentally shot in the leg and thigh area.

One of the juveniles was shot in the leg and a bullet grazed the other’s hip, police say.

Police say there was an adult in the house during the shooting.

Both children are in stable condition and are expected to be okay.

A person was taken into custody on scene.

The Tulsa Police Department reminds parents and guardians to lock up firearms and put them in a safe place where children cannot access them.