Two children removed from filthy home

Suspected child neglect home

By April Hill

TULSA — Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at a home near 66th St. N. and Trenton Ave. on Monday.

Deputies say trash and debris covered the property inside and outside of the home.

Deputies found two children, ages 10 and 12 living in the filthy, crowded conditions with no running water.

Deputies say the home also had animal feces and roaches.

The children say Michael and Elizabeth Fisher lived in the home with them.

The children were immediately removed from the home and the couple was booked into the Tulsa County Jail for Child Neglect.

Elizabeth Fisher

Michael Fisher

April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!