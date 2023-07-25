Two Claremore residents dead in apparent murder-suicide

TULSA — Claremore police say reported of domestic violence, followed by another report involving a white pickup sinking into Claremore Lake, led them to uncover an apparent murder-suicide.

A “concerned person” flagged patrol officers down about 11:30 p.m. Monday evening, according to information released by CPD.

Officers investigated the home in the 700 block of Comet street, and found signs of possible violence but no people inside the house.

Roughly that same time, someone called 911 to report a white pickup sinking into the lake.

Officers arrived in time to see the truck before it disappeared, CPD’s release says, but had to wait until the next morning for an Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team to search for, and help retrieve, the truck.

Inside, they found the bodies of Candace Michelle Kehoe, 26, and George Dakota Gaddy Kehoe, 27.

The couple, CPD says, were divorced and had been engaged in a bitter custody battle over their three young children.

Investigators say the children were with a relative at the time of the incident, and were not physically harmed.

In its release, CPD said: “The evidence observed led investigators to reasonably conclude that the female died from a violent encounter with the deceased male. It appears that the male died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances related to the incident.”

KRMG has asked the CPD Chief and Public Information Officer for an interview, but have not heard back.

