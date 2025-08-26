Two dead after crash involving semi in Muskogee County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Man who died while fishing at Verdigris River identified.
By Matt Hutson

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says two people, a man and a juvenile, are dead after a crash involving a semi in Muskogee County.

Troopers say the crash happened on US-62 and half a mile south of West 33rd Street in Muskogee County around 4:04 p.m. on Sunday.

OHP says 32-year-old Drake Long, of Checotah, was driving southbound in a Jeep on US-62 and a semi was driving northbound on US-62 when Long’s vehicle went left of center and hit the semi head on.

Troopers report two passengers were in the car with Long. Long and one of the passengers, an unknown aged juvenile, of Checotah, died. The other passenger was injured.

OHP says the driver of the semi was not injured.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!