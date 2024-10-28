Two fugitives on 10 Most Wanted list arrested

TULSA — Jenifer Gayle Price has been on the run since the spring of 2022 for a long list of crimes, including several accusations of identity theft.

KRMG learned that she was placed on the most wanted list about three weeks ago.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office said a tipster called in after offering a $2,500 reward.

Price was tracked down to a Tulsa apartment complex and arrested on October 21.

Another fugitive on the list was tracked down in Texas.

“The apprehending of these individuals is a testament to the effectiveness of the 10 Most Wanted List and sends a powerful statement to those who seek to elude justice,” said AG Gentner Drummond. “Because the fugitives on this list represent a serious threat to public safety, it is critical that we have an engaged public in these matters. I am particularly grateful that a tip to the Most Wanted program led to the arrest of Ms. Price.”