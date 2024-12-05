Two men accused of stealing A/C units from Pryor appliance shop

Richard Winter and Dale Littlefield Courtesy: Mayes County Sheriff
By Steve Berg

Air conditioning units are a popular target for copper thieves.

And police in the town of Pryor say a couple of suspects went to a place early Wednesday morning where they could find a lot of A/C units in one spot.

Richard Winter and Dale Littlefield are accusing of loading up around a half-dozen A/C units from Melton’s Appliance Service onto a trailer and driving off.

Luckily, Police say they got a tip about what was happening and some Mayes County Sheriff’s Deputies quickly found the two and their loot.

They were each booked into the Mayes County Jail on a copper theft complaint.

