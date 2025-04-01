Two rounds of possible severe weather in the forecast

TULSA — There’s a good chance we’ll be activating the KRMG StormCenter Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Severe weather chances are entering the area and Meteorologist Karen Hatfield with the National Weather Service says it could start Tuesday evening with a low chance that storms fire up west of us.

“Thankfully for those of us in the Tulsa area we probably will get a heads-up about whether there will be that development this evening, because the focus for development is going to be to our southwest,” said Hatfield.

Hatfield says it’s possible that system doesn’t get going. They’re more certain about storms Wednesday morning.

“Even though this is going to be early in the morning it still will pose a threat for large hail damaging winds and maybe even some of those squall line tornadoes as well.”

She says we could see those between 5 and 7am.

You’ll want to make sure to listen to the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter.

KRMG is in constant communication with the Meteorologist at FOX23 and the National Weather Service.