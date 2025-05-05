Two Tulsa students among eight killed in bus crash in Kansas

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KRMG that they were called to a deadly bus crash Sunday just east of U.S. 169 and Virginia Road.

KHP said two vehicles collided head-on and were engulfed in flames.

Troopers say eight people were killed, and one person was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols confirmed one Tulsa Union student and a Booker T. Washington student was killed.

The two-lane highway was closed for several hours.

KRMG Reporter Crystal Kelly is headed to the scene.