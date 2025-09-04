Two-vehicle crash kills 81-year old man

Two-vehicle crash A two-vehicle crash at 71st and Yale resulted in the death of 81-year old Andre Champagne. (Tulsa Police Department)
By Kirk McCracken

An 81-year old man has died after a two-vehicle crash near 71st and Yale Wednesday afternoon.

Tulsa police said a truck was driving northbound on Yale and attempted to turn left but did not have the right of way. The driver of the truck failed to yield and was struck by a car traveling southbound.

The car, driven by Andre Champagne, had the right of way with a green light. Champagne sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital but was treated and released.

The crash is still under investigation.

