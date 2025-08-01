TYPROS holding annual 918 Lead program to help those who want to run for public office

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Young Professionals (TYPROS) are holding an event beginning today for young professionals interested in public service.

Called 918 Lead, it is designed for Tulsa County residents ages 18-40 that want to learn how to run for and serve in public office.

Participants in the programs can hear from current and former elected officials, campaign manager and political strategists directly and learn about roles and responsibilites of elected officials.

Past participants of 918 Lead have gone on to serve in public office such as

Kyra Carby, who represents District 3 on the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education, and Anthony Archie, who serves District 2 as Tulsa City Councilor.

“Equipping young professionals for meaningful and impactful civic engagement is just one of the ways that TYPROS positively impacts Tulsa and develops the next generation of leaders,” TYPROS 2025 Chair Lauren Miers says.

The bootcamp runs until Sunday, August 3.