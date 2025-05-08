UKB signs Model Tribal Gaming Compact with State of Oklahoma

The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma (UKB) has officially signed the Model Tribal Gaming Compact with the State of Oklahoma.

According to Wednesday’s announcement, the agreement, signed by UKB Chief Jeff Wacoche on April 29, positions the UKB to pursue gaming operations on its trust lands, “marking a major milestone in the Tribe’s strategic economic agenda.”

“This agreement reflects years of determination and is a significant turning point for the Keetoowah people,” said Chief Wacoche. “Gaming is not just about business – it’s about restoring self-determination, creating jobs, and building prosperity for our Tribal Members. We are laying the legal and economic foundation for our future.”

The National Indian Gaming Commission approved the Tribe’s updated 2025 UKB Gaming Code in April. The UKB said the approval clears the way for future gaming operations on UKB Indian Lands.

The code also applies to lands held in trust for the Keetoowah Band within the Cherokee Reservation, excluding lands owned by the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma