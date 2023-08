TULSA, Okla. — The Union Eighth Grade Center will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage.

Union Public Schools sent parents a text alert Tuesday that its eighth-grade center, located near East 71st Street and South Garnett Road, is without power and will be closed for the day.

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma power outage map shows the small outage at the school. The map indicates power is expected to be back on by 10:30 a.m.