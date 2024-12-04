Union head football coach steps down

TULSA — Union Public Schools announced Wednesday that Coach Kirk Fridrich has resigned from his head coaching position after 18 years in that position.

Coach Fridrich will stay at Union, moving into an administrative role in the athletics department.

Just last week we learned that the head coach at Broken Arrow Public Schools was stepping down. Josh Blankenship served in the roll for four years.

Coach Fridrich was hired as the head coach at Union in 2007 where he had an overall record of 190 and 41.

He won the 6A state championship in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2016.

Union Superintendent Dr. John Federline said, “Coach Fridrich has been instrumental in building the Union football program into a 6A1 powerhouse and we are incredibly grateful to him and his family for their contributions and service to our district. We are looking forward to continuing our work together as he transitions into a new role.”

Union Public Schools will begin the search process for a new head football coach immediately.